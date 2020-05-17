Police: Delaware man sought after speeding off during traffic stop
BEAR, De. - Authorities in Delaware are searching for a man who sped off during a traffic stop Sunday morning in Bear.
According to investigators, 51-year-old Carl Simpson Jr. was pulled over near Greenhill Avenue around 10 a.m. after he failed to signal a lane change.
During the traffic stop, police say an officer saw a syringe cap containing a white powdery substance on Simpson Jr's lap. When the officer instructed Simpson to exit the car, he sped away.
RELATED: CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY
The pursuing officer reportedly lost sight of Simpson Jr's gold Hyundia Sonata entering the city limits of Wilmington.
Simpson Jr. is wanted on a felony charge of disregarding a police officer and related offenses.
Anyone with information on Simpson Jr.'s whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 302-761-6677 or 911.
Advertisement
RELATED
Pennsylvania man tried to set 4-year-old on fire, burn 'demon' out of him, police say
Officials: Pa. state trooper injured in hit-and-run in East Falls
Police: Man shot, critically wounded by off-duty officer charged
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP