Police: Delaware man sought after speeding off during traffic stop

Authorities in Delaware are searching for a man who sped off during a traffic stop Sunday morning in Bear.

According to investigators, 51-year-old Carl Simpson Jr. was pulled over near Greenhill Avenue around 10 a.m. after he failed to signal a lane change.

During the traffic stop, police say an officer saw a syringe cap containing a white powdery substance on Simpson Jr's lap. When the officer instructed Simpson to exit the car, he sped away.

The pursuing officer reportedly lost sight of Simpson Jr's gold Hyundia Sonata entering the city limits of Wilmington.

Simpson Jr. is wanted on a felony charge of disregarding a police officer and related offenses.

Anyone with information on Simpson Jr.'s whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 302-761-6677 or 911.

