Prosecutor: Shooting at outside gathering kills 1, wounds 2 in Trenton

Authorities in New Jersey say a triple shooting killed one man and wounded two others over the weekend.

The Mercer County prosecutor’s office says a gathering of 30 to 40 people in front of a Trenton home was fired upon by one or more suspects at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday.

RELATED COVERAGE: CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

Prosecutors say Robert Smith, 38, was struck in the head and died at a hospital.

Authorities said a 19-year-old Hamilton man was hit in the buttocks and a 44-year-old Trenton man was struck in the back.

Prosecutors said more than a dozen shell casings were found and two vehicles were also struck.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

RELATED COVERAGE:

Officials: Pa. state trooper injured in hit-and-run in East Falls

Authorities: Man threatened Gov. Wolf over business closures

Cremated remains of DC man's mom stolen by package thief

Prosecutors: NJ postal worker stole prescription drug packages issued for veterans

Police: 19-year-old man shot in head, killed while driving in Northeast Philadelphia

Missing Pa. woman's body found in refrigerator; man charged

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP