Baby parrot stolen in Burlington County; police searching for exotic bird and thieves

Police say a pair of thieves have been targeting pet stores in Burlington County, and their latest victim was a baby parrot!

The baby bird, a Pineapple Green Cheek Conure, was stolen from Todd Marcus Birds Exotic in Delran.

Surveillance video captured the moment one suspect walks to a small bird cage, pokes around, then grabs the baby parrot.

A search is now underway as the store manage says time is of the essence for the bird's special care.

"That bird was still being hand fed, so it's not fully eating on its own yet," manager Chris Luberski said. "It's super important he comes back to the store, so we can take care of him."

The baby parrot also already has an owner! A local family who have been visiting for weeks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.