Group of suspects accused of stealing $40,000 in jewelry from backpack in Center City: police

Philadelphia Police’s Central Detective Division is seeking the public's help to identify suspects they say stole $40,000 in jewelry in Center City.

Police say on April 23, 2024, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the victim was changing a flat tire on the 100 block of South 9th Street when a man took a backpack from his car.

Another man pressed a hard object on the victim’s side, preventing him from chasing the suspect.

Police released surveillance snapshots of the suspects around the time of the incident which show at least two women who were traveling together with the male suspect.

The stolen backpack contained approximately $40,000 in jewelry.

Philadelphia Police Department

The suspects were traveling in a light-color Honda Odyssey with a PA tag: LNV1183 which police say does not belong on the vehicle.

If you see these suspects, do not approach, contact 911 immediately.

To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).

All tips will be confidential.

If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, please contact: Central Detective Division: 215-686-3093/3094.