Police searching for Bethlehem Township man wanted for sex crimes involving minor
article
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A search is underway for a Bethlehem Township man wanted by police.
Authorities say 47-year-old Dominick Oliveira is wanted for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, and other offenses.
Oliveira is known to frequent Bethlehem and Allentown, police say.
Police are also searching for a white 2007 Dodge Sprinter and a silver 1999 Honda Accord associated with Oliveira. Both are registered in Pennsylvania, according to police.
Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Philadelphia officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Thomas Siderio to be dismissed
- Uber driver shot in Fairmount before driving to police headquarters, authorities say
- Nets-76ers is big, but each team still a work in progress
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement