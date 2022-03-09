Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for Bethlehem Township man wanted for sex crimes involving minor

Police are searching for Dominick Oliveira of Bethlehem Township. 

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A search is underway for a Bethlehem Township man wanted by police. 

Authorities say 47-year-old Dominick Oliveira is wanted for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, and other offenses. 

Oliveira is known to frequent Bethlehem and Allentown, police say. 

Police are also searching for a white 2007 Dodge Sprinter and a silver 1999 Honda Accord associated with Oliveira. Both are registered in Pennsylvania, according to police. 

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately. 

