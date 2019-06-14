Police searching for man who allegedly stole Power Wheels car from front porch
EAGLEVILLE, Pa. - Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a Power Wheels car off the front porch of a home in Eagleville Wednesday.
The theft occurred on Circle Drive shortly after 3:30 p.m.
"Ignorant person you know. I hope it doesn't happen again," Michelle Lerro said.
A neighboring home's security camera caught a black pickup truck back up the home's driveway. A man emerges from the car, walks onto the home's front porch, put the Power Wheels car into the bed of his truck and drove off.
The toy car belonged to a 5-year-old boy.
"It's a little concerning because this is a pretty safe neighborhood," Thomas Lerro said.
Lower Providence Township Police Department posted the picture of the getaway truck on Facebook. They say it is a dark colored, late model, Dodge pickup truck with a sunroof.
Police say they are looking for walks with a distinct limp.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police.