Police searching for man who allegedly stole Power Wheels car from front porch

Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a Power Wheels car off the front porch of a home in Eagleville Wednesday.

The theft occurred on Circle Drive shortly after 3:30 p.m.

"Ignorant person you know. I hope it doesn't happen again," Michelle Lerro said.

A neighboring home's security camera caught a black pickup truck back up the home's driveway. A man emerges from the car, walks onto the home's front porch, put the Power Wheels car into the bed of his truck and drove off.

The toy car belonged to a 5-year-old boy.

"It's a little concerning because this is a pretty safe neighborhood," Thomas Lerro said.

Lower Providence Township Police Department posted the picture of the getaway truck on Facebook. They say it is a dark colored, late model, Dodge pickup truck with a sunroof.

Advertisement

Police say they are looking for walks with a distinct limp.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police.