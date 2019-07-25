Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday.

Detectives say Naleeya Moorman was last spotted on the 900 block of Marvine Street in the Hawthorne section of the city at 6:00 p.m on July 23.

Police describe Naleeya as 5 feet all, 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown straight hair that is shoulder length. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and white sneakers.

Investigators say Naleeya frequents the area of 11th and Poplar Streets.

Anyone with information on Jaida's whereabouts is urged to contact detectives at 215-686-3093.