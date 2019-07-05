Police searching for missing 19-year-old girl

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a missing 19-year-old girl who has not been seen since Monday morning.

Detectives say Starr Singleton was last seen on the 1400 block of North 28th Street at 6 a.m.

Singleton is described as 5'2, 120 pounds with brown eyes and black wavy ear-length hair. She was last spotted wearing blue denim shorts, pink scrub shirt, white sandals and earings.

Police say Singleton has several mental health disorders.

Anyone with information on Singleton's whereabouts is urged to call detectives at 215-686-3352.