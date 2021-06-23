Police searching for missing 3-month-old girl from Reading

article

Pennsylvania State Police say they are searching for a missing 3-month-old baby from Reading., Berks County.

According to police, Leilani Gregory-Guerra was last seen with 17-year-old Marilyn Arias-Guerra on North 10th Street on June 23 at 1 p.m

The baby is a Hispanic female with black hair and eyes. Her clothing description is unknown. Arias-Guerra is described as a Hispanic female, 4-foot-11 and 110 lbs. She was wearing a brown shirt and leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or 911.

