Police searching for missing 58-year-old man from Elmwood

Philadelphia police are searching for a 58-year-old man who has not been seen for nearly a week.

Authorities say Morris Edge Jr. was last spotted Jan. 10 on the 6500 block of Reedland Street around 6 p.m.

Edge Jr. is described as a bald, black man approximately 5-foot-4, 200 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and gray turtleneck under a black windbreaker, with gray sweatpants, black sneakers and a black hat.

Police believe Edge Jr. may be in the area of York Road and Cheltenham Avenue in Cheltenham, Pa.

Anyone with information on Edge. Jr.'s whereabouts is urged to contact detectives at 215-686-3183.

