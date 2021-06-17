Police searching for missing 9-year-old boy from Southwest Philadelphia

article

Police are searching for a missing 9-year-old boy from Southwest Philadelphia who has not been seen since Wednesday night.

Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department say Tymere Johnson-Boyd was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of South 54th Street.

Johnson-Boyd is described as 4-foot-11, 130 pounds with a distinctive mole under his left eye. Police say he was wearing a blue shirt, grey pants and black Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information on Tymere Johnson-Boyd's whereabouts should contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183.

