Police searching for pair wanted in connection with Mayfair double shooting

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a double shooting in Mayfair.

Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 4000 block of Magee Avenue on Thursday at 4:08 a.m.

Officers responded to the scene for a report of gunshots and found shell casings but no victims, according to officials.

Police said two gunshot victims later showed up at Jefferson-Frankford Hospital in a private vehicle with gunshot wounds to their chest and face.

Authorities say both victims are listed in extremely critical condition.

Police released surveillance video that shows the alleged suspects in a Wawa on Frankford Avenue before they were believed to be seen chasing the two victims, who were on bikes.

Anyone with information on the shooting or suspects is urged to contact police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip.