Double shooting in Mayfair leaves 2 men in critical condition, police say

article

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are investigating a double shooting in Mayfair.

According to police, officers received a 9011 call reporting gunshots at Charles Street and Magee Avenue early Thursday morning.

Officials say officers found a crime scene with six shell casings on the sidewalk, but no victims were present.

Police were later notified that two men showed up at Frankford Hospital with injuries, authorities say.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, a 31-year-old man was shot in the face and a 29-year-old man was shot in his back.

Both men were transported to trauma hospitals, where they are in critical condition.

Police did not release any additional information and said they are checking cameras in the area.