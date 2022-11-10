Police searching for suspect accused of setting fire in yard of Point Breeze home
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of arson.
Police say the suspect set a fire in a yard near a home on the 1400 block of Wharton Street.
According to authorities, the suspect also left a red plastic gasoline container at the scene of the crime.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.