Police searching for suspect accused of setting fire in yard of Point Breeze home

Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of arson. 

Police say the suspect set a fire in a yard near a home on the 1400 block of Wharton Street. 

According to authorities, the suspect also left a red plastic gasoline container at the scene of the crime. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online. 