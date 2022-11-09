Police: Two men critically injured in separate shootings that occured within the same hour

article

Philadelphia police say they are investigating two separate shootings that left two men critically injured within the same hour on Wednesday night.

The first shooting happened in the city's West Oak Lane neighborhood where police say they responded to the 1700 block of 68th Avenue at 7 p.m.

Arriving officers say they found a man who had been shot at least one time in the jaw. The victim was transported to Albert Einstein Hospital where officials say he was placed in critical condition.

Authorities say less than an hour later, at around 7:55 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of South 54th Street in Southwest Philadelphia for reports of another shooting.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a 48-year-old man who had been shot. Officials say it is unknown where the man was shot and how many times, but after being transported to Presbyterian Hospital, he was placed in critical condition.

Police are actively investigating both shootings as they say no arrest was made, and no weapons were recovered in either incident.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.