Police searching for two women involved in stabbing in Center City

article

Philadelphia Police are searching for two women involved in stabbing incident on Friday.

The incident happened on the 1000 block of Walnut Street at approximately 2:33 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 20-year-old man, was sitting down on the block when he was approached by two unknown females.

One of the females stabbed him in the throat and then fled the location. She was last seen headed north on 11th Street.

The victim was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.

The first suspect is described as being a Black female with long hair and was wearing a tank top, blue shorts, and white shoes.

The second suspect is described as being a White female with long hair and was wearing a black dress and sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter