Police searching for man accused of grabbing woman from behind on Philadelphia street

The Brief Police are searching for a man who they say aggressively grabbed a woman walking down the street. The suspect is believed to be in his 30s or 40s, and was wearing a dark coat with a fur-lined hood and a crossbody bag at the time of the incident. Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact police.



Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man who they say aggressively grabbed a woman as she was walking down the street.

What we know:

Investigators say the victim was walking on the 2600 block of Collins Street at around noon on May 13th.

The suspect, described as a Black man in his 30s or 40s, allegedly grabbed the woman aggressively from behind.

He then fled on foot towards Huntingdon Street, according to police.

The suspect is believed to be in his 30s or 40s, and was wearing a dark coat with a fur-lined hood and a crossbody bag at the time of the incident.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact police.

The suspect was wearing a dark-colored coat with a fur-lined hood and a crossbody bag at the time of the incident.