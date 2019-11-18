Police seek to ID remains of young girl found in Delaware

article

Police are trying to identify the remains of a young girl who was found dead at a little league field in Smyrna, Delaware.

Officials said Monday that they've released facial reconstruction images of what the girl may have looked like when she was alive.

The girl was between the ages of 2 and 5. She was found in September near the Little Lass softball fields in Smyrna.

The remains were found Friday by someone walking a dog near the Little Lass softball fields.

Police said she was dead for several weeks, if not longer, when she was found. The girl had slightly wavy brown hair and was Caucasian or Hispanic. She also may have suffered from a chronic disease.

Smyrna police are working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Delaware Division of Forensic Science.

Anyone with information should contact detective Bill Davis at 302-653-3490.

