Officials: Human remains of child found at Delaware little league field

Officials are investigating after they say human remains of a child were found at a little league field in Smyrna, Delaware.

The discovery was made Friday afternoon at Little Lass fields.

Smyrna police believe the remains belond to a child under the age of 10.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Sgt. Brien Street at 302-653-9217.