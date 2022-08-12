Police: Senior citizen injured in broad daylight triple shooting in North Philadelphia

article

Authorities say three people, including a senior citizen, were injuring in a shooting that erupted Friday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 900 block of West Girard Avenue just before 5 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Police found a 75-year-old man suffering from three gunshot wounds to the left arm. He was brought to Jefferson Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Police drove two victims each suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to Temple University Hospital.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

A 31-year-old man who was hit in the back and arm was placed in critical condition, according to authorities. A 25-year-old suffered two gunshot wounds to the arm is expected to survive.

No arrests were reported immediately following the broad daylight triple shooting.

Investigators did not say what sparked the gunfire.