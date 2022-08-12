Allentown man arrested, charged in connection with 2020 fatal accident

article

An Allentown man has been arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents on homicide charges at Philadelphia International Airport.

Officials with CBP announced 31-year-old Francisco Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion was arrested at the airport after a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

CBP officers have turned Romero-Encarnacion over to Allentown police.

Romero-Encarnacion was being sought for felony homicide by vehicle, along with other charges, which include involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving. The charges, under an active warrant, date to a May 2020 fatal accident which occurred on Martin Luther King Boulevard, in Allentown.