Police: Several injured after SUV crashes into South Philly store

article

Police say several people were injured after a 71-year-old woman drove through the front window of a store while attempting to park in South Philadelphia.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Rainbow Shop on the 2400 block of 24th Street.

Investigators say the driver was attempting to park in front of the store, but mistakenly applied the accelerator of the vehicle instead of the brakes and the vehicle lunged forward crossing the sidewalk, eventually crashing into the store.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy was dragged by the SUV until it came to a stop. He was taken to Children's Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Three people inside the store were also injured. A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with knee pain and a 14-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with foot pain.

A 57-year-old woman was taken to Methodist Hospital with injuries to her neck and back. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The 71-year-old driver was taken to Presbyterian Hospital for observation.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.