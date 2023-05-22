Police share photos of group accused of trying to rob Bucks County motorsports store

Authorities in Bucks County are searching for a group of masked men who they say tried to rob a local motorsport store under the cover of night.

The Central Bucks Regional Police Department said the attempted robbery happened at Smith Marine around 2 a.m. last Tuesday.

Police shared a picture of the six suspects dressed in dark clothes with hoods and masks. In one photo, a suspect is scene using a bolt cutter the try to open a trailer.

They called attention to a suspect's sweatshirt with a distinct skeleton design, and two would-be thieves with belt-style bags with logos.

While the group's robbery attempt was unsuccessful, an employee told FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson that a vehicle was taken from the store last fall.

Police do not know how the group got into the store's gated property after-hours. Anyone with information on the group is encouraged to contact police.