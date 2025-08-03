Police shoot armed road rage suspect after chase in Bensalem: officials

The Brief A motorcyclist was shot after a road rage incident in Bensalem this weekend. Police say he was threatening people in a vehicle with a gun before an officer arrived at the scene. The officer discharged his weapon after the motorcyclist pointed his gun at him, police say.



A road rage incident involving a motorcyclist ended with an officer-involved shooting in Bensalem on Saturday.

What we know:

Police say it all started when a man on a motorcycle pointed a gun at a car, following them as they traveled on Bristol Pike just before 6 p.m.

"They were obviously in fear for their lives. They called 911 immediately. And that's how the call came out, but they were trying to actually get away from him," said Bensalem Public Safety Director William McVey.

When the officer arrived, he pulled in front of the motorcycle, which came to a sudden stop and struck the police SUV.

A foot chase ensued, and police say the officer fired his weapon when the motorcyclist turned towards him with a gun in his hand.

"It should be noted that the officer gave multiple commands for the suspect to show his hands, prior to having to fire his weapon," McVey said.

Lifesaving measures were performed on the motorcyclist, who is said to be in guarded condition at a local hospital and expected to survive.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release any details about what sparked the initial road rage incident.

The identity of the suspect has yet to be released, along with any charges.

What's next:

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office has taken over the investigation since a police officer discharged his weapon, striking the motorcyclist.

Police say any charges filed against the motorcyclist will be decided by the DA's office.