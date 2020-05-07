Police: Shooting in North Philadelphia leaves three wounded

article

Authorities say three teens were injured during a shooting early Thursday morning in North Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Edgley Street just after 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers on the scene found two victims with gunshot wounds to the legs. They were taken to Temple Hospital in stable condition.

Police say a third victim was dropped off at Temple Hospital also suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim reportedly told officers he was shot on Edgley Street.

The victim, ages 17-19, are all expected to recover from their injuries.

Police are reportedly using nearby surveillance cameras to support their investigation. No arrests have been reported at this time.

