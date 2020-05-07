Police: Shooting in North Philadelphia leaves three wounded
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say three teens were injured during a shooting early Thursday morning in North Philadelphia.
Officers responded to the 2400 block of Edgley Street just after 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers on the scene found two victims with gunshot wounds to the legs. They were taken to Temple Hospital in stable condition.
Police say a third victim was dropped off at Temple Hospital also suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim reportedly told officers he was shot on Edgley Street.
The victim, ages 17-19, are all expected to recover from their injuries.
Police are reportedly using nearby surveillance cameras to support their investigation. No arrests have been reported at this time.
RELATED
Advertisement
Police: Man, 24, shot and killed in Northern Liberties Acme parking garage
Pa. man ordered to stand trial in girlfriend's beating death
Police: 18-year-old fatally shot in West Philadelphia; suspects sought
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP