Police: 18-year-old fatally shot in West Philadelphia; suspects sought

Authorities are searching for two men wanted in connection to a deadly shooting Tuesday night in West Philadelphia.

According to police, officers responded to the 1400 block of North 52nd Street for reports of a shooting just before 10 p.m.

Police reportedly found 18-year-old Zamire Holloway lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Officers took Halloway to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center where he died.

Investigators say a conversation between the victim and two unknown men lead to the shooting. The victim reportedly tried to run from the gunfire when a second suspect began shooting.

The suspects both fled the scene. Authorities have not released detailed descriptions of the wanted men.

