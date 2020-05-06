Pa. man ordered to stand trial in girlfriend's beating death

A man accused of beating his girlfriend to death and calling an Uber to take her to a hospital has been ordered to stand trial in southeastern Pennsylvania.

The (Pottstown) Mercury reports that a Montgomery County judge ruled Tuesday that there was enough evidence for 23-year-old Nicholas Forman to stand trial in county court on charges of first- and third-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Sabrina Harooni.

Police said the Collegeville man buckled the woman's injured body into an Uber on Feb. 3 and had the driver take them to a hospital.

The Gilbertsville woman was pronounced dead at the hospital from injuries to her face, head and neck.

The county coroner ruled the death a homicide.

Prosecutors cited another Uber driver's account that the couple had earlier gotten into a heated dispute regarding a text message from the woman's ex-boyfriend.

Authorities said a video on Forman’s cell phone appeared to show an unresponsive Harooni lying on her back as a man’s voice could be heard saying, “This is what a cheating liar gets.”

Forman has denied the charges. A state police trooper testified he said he had gone to a court hearing earlier that morning and returned to find the victim unresponsive.

Defense attorney Michael John unsuccessfully sought dismissal of the first-degree murder charge, arguing that prosecutors hadn't provided evidence to support the count alleging intentional killing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.