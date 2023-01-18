Police: Shooting inside Kingsessing takeout restaurant leaves 2 dead, 1 critically injured

Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left two dead and one injured in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to 911 calls reporting a shooting inside a property on the 5400 block of Chester Avenue.

When police arrived on scene, they found three people lying on the ground in the customer waiting area of a Chinese takeout restaurant, Small says.

Authorities say all three victims, a 19-year-old man, a 20-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, were bleeding heavily and unresponsive from gunshot wounds.

Police transported all three victims to Presbyterian Hospital for treatment, officials say.

Small says the 19-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and was later pronounced dead at 11:37 p.m., while the 43-year-old woman, who was shot in the shoulder, was pronounced dead at 12:08 a.m.

The 20-year-old man was shot multiple times and remains in extremely critical condition, according to Small, who says the man never regained consciousness.

Police say 16 spent shell casings were found on the scene, with eight being found outside the restaurant and another eight inside the area where the three victims were found.

Small says surveillance video from the area captured two suspects running south on 54th Street after the shooting.

Police say all of the victims lived in the area of the restaurant.

According to authorities, the motive remains unknown and investigators are working on learning if one or more of the victims were targeted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.