Young man killed after shootout erupts on street corner in Frankford, police say

A Tuesday night shooting is now a homicide investigation after a 25-year-old man succumbed to his injuries.

Police say a man waked up and shot the man at the corner of Frankford and Foulkroud streets around 9:30 p.m.

A shootout ensued when the victim started firing back. Nine shots were fired in total, according to police.

The suspect ran off, and the victim was transported to a local hospital where he died about an hour later.

An investigation is underway.