Young man killed after shootout erupts on street corner in Frankford, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A Tuesday night shooting is now a homicide investigation after a 25-year-old man succumbed to his injuries.
Police say a man waked up and shot the man at the corner of Frankford and Foulkroud streets around 9:30 p.m.
A shootout ensued when the victim started firing back. Nine shots were fired in total, according to police.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Store clerk, 67, fatally shot during robbery inside Exxon gas station market in Tacony, police say
- Man sentenced to prison for 2021 murder of his girlfriend in Falls Township motel
- Falls Twp. man sentenced to prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting 2 girls
The suspect ran off, and the victim was transported to a local hospital where he died about an hour later.
An investigation is underway.