Man armed with knife, shield shot by security outside of federal court building in Philadelphia, sources say
PHILADELPHIA - Law enforcement is investigating a shooting outside of a federal building in Philadelphia, according to sources with knowledge of the incident.
A large police presence was spotted on the 700 block of Arch Street outside of the federal court building.
Sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley a man armed with a knife and wearing a Plexiglas shield, approached the building and claimed he had a bomb in his van.
According to the sources, the man was shot by armed security hired by the federal building and no bomb was detected.
No additional details were released by federal law enforcement authorities at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.