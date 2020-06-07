Police: Single vehicle crash on NJ Turnpike kills all 10 horses in truck-trailer

State police say a truck pulling a trailer carrying horses on the New Jersey Turnpike crashed and burst into flames in the early morning hours, killing all 10 horses.

State police say troopers responded to the turnpike’s northbound lanes at 3 a.m. Sunday in East Windsor, Mercer County.

Police said the truck had been heading north when it struck the concrete divider and became fully engulfed in flames, killing the animals in the attached trailer.

Trooper Charles Marchan told NJ.com that the driver and passenger were taken to a hospital, but neither was seriously injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP