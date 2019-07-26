Police: Stolen vehicle used in hit-and-run collision that injured 2

Police say a stolen vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night that left a bicyclist and another driver hospitalized.

According to investigators a 2015 Jeep Compass was traveling on the eastbound side of Roosevelt Boulevard around 10 p.m. when vehicle plowed into a 50-year-old man biking across the crosswalk. The striking vehicle then clipped the front end of a silver BMW driven by a 48-year-old man.

Police say the driver of the Jeep fled the scene on foot.

The bicyclist and the driver of the BMW were sent to area hospitals. Both men are expected to recover from their injuries.

Detectives say the stolen Jeep was driven by an unknown black man with dreadlock wearing a white shirt.