Police: Suspect accused of firing at officers found dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

New Castle County police say a man accused of firing at officers during a foot pursuit has been found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers were called to the area of North Thistle Way, in the community of Glasgow Pines, for a report of gunshots being heard in the area last Saturday morning. They were dispatched back to the area Saturday afternoon to recover and document evidence that was located by a homeowner.

When the officers arrived, they attempted to contact a man identified as a potential suspect. When the officers approached him a foot pursuit ensued. As they chased the man, the suspect turned and fired a handgun at the officers, police said.

The suspect fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

Police later identified the suspect as 22-year-old Khairon William Edwards.

On Sept. 29, detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police Special Investigation Squad were able to determine the location of Edwards to be inside of a residence in Coatesville. After numerous attempts to call Edwards out of the residence had failed, the officers made entry. Inside of the residence they found Edwards deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

“This was certainly an unfortunate incident for all involved.” stated Colonel Vaughn M. Bond, Jr., “We would like to thank the multiple agencies and members of the community for their assistance. Also, we ask that you keep our officers and the Edwards family in prayer.”

