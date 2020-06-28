Police: Suspect arrested after punching officer in face, resisting 2 tasers

article

Authorities say a man is in custody after he allegedly punched an officer and was tased twice while resisting arrest on Saturday night in South Philadelphia.

According to police, the incident happened on the 2300 block of Front Street just before midnight. Police say a 17-year-old was walking home with friends when he noticed a Black man near the intersection of Durfor Street and Front Street pacing back and forth and screaming.

The teen reportedly ran inside and locked the front door. Soon after, police say the man began banging on the glass door with his arm causing it to crack.

A Philadelphia police officer arrived on the scene and confronted the man. According to investigators, the 32-year-old suspect approached the police cruiser and made a combative remark.

The officer was reportedly able to push the man away from him, but police say the man entered a fighting stance and again stated his intention to hurt the officer.

The man then allegedly punched the officer on the right side of his face and the officer responded by striking the man twice on the ribs with a baton which had no effect on the suspect.

The officer then tased the man, but investigators claim the man ripped the prongs out and approached the officer again. The suspect was tased a second time with the same result while walking on Fitzgerald Street.

Police back-up arrived and successfully detained the man despite a struggle. The officer was taken to Jefferson Hospital by Medics for shortness of breath. The suspect was brought to Methodist Hospital for evaluation of the Taser strikes.

Charges are pending as police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives immediately.

