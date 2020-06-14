Police: Suspect arrested after shooting at Chester Township police cruiser
CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities say a suspect has been arrested after he fired several shots towards an occupied police cruiser from his vehicle near the Commodore Barry Bridge on Sunday.
According to police Dimitrius Barriera-Rivera, 22, was driving northbound on I-95 just after midnight when he fired three rounds in the direction of the idle police cruiser.
Investigators say Barriera-Rivera sped away in a silver 2007 Toyota Scion. Both Barriera-Rivera and the car were found a short time later in Chester City.
Once in custody, Barriera-Rivera reportedly told investigators that he was responsible for the shooting.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting. No injures have been reported.
