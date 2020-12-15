Expand / Collapse search
Police: Suspect arrested in double shooting in Kensington

Published 
Updated 43 mins ago
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Police arrest suspect in double shooting in Kensington

Police were also able to recover a weapon.

PHILADELPHIA - Two men were shot in a corner store in Kensington.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. Monday on East Allegheny Avenue near Emerald Street. 

A 36-year-old man and a 51-year-old man were hit, but both are expected to be recover.

Police have arrested a suspect and found a gun at the scene.

___

