Police: Suspect arrested in double shooting in Kensington

Two men were shot in a corner store in Kensington.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. Monday on East Allegheny Avenue near Emerald Street.

A 36-year-old man and a 51-year-old man were hit, but both are expected to be recover.

Police have arrested a suspect and found a gun at the scene.

