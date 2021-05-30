Police: Suspect charged in fatal hit-and-run in Trenton

article

A man has died following a hit-and-run incident on Saturday night.

Officers responded to North Clinton and Roebling Streets for a report of a pedestrian struck.

When officers arrived they found a Hispanic male suffering from serious injuries on the ground. The victim was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police put out an alert for the suspect's vehicle, which was stopped and detained by the Hamilton Township Police Department.

The suspect was interviewed by the Homicide Task Force investigators last night and was officially charged Sunday morning.

The victim identity is still unknown at this time.

