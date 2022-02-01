Police: Suspect driving vehicle sought in carjacking rams Philadelphia police cruiser, flees

Police are investigating an officer-involved crash that left one officer hospitalized late Monday night.

It happened just before midnight at 57th and Arch Streets.

Police say officers were attempting to stop a Chevrolet Malibu that was wanted in a previous carjacking near the intersection.

The vehicle rear-ended the officer's cruiser then crashed nearby on Walnut Street. The driver also struck two parked cars in their attempt to get away.

Two suspects fled the scene on foot and have not been apprehended at this time.

The District Supervisor was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

