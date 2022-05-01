Police suspect foul play in case of man, 64, found dead in Wilmington home, authorities say

article

New Castle County Police are investigating a homicide that took place in Wilmington on April 29, authorities say.

According to police, officers with the department responded to Anderson Drive in the Dunleith community for a report of a dead person.

When officers arrived at the location, they discovered the body of 64-year-old Michael Cephas, police say.

According to authorities, officers determined that foul play did occur.

The investigation, being conducted by the New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit, is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to contact Detective Mancuso at 302-395-2743.