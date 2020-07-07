Police: Suspect in custody, woman, child safe after barricade in East Falls

article

Philadelphia police say a man is in custody after responding to a barricade situation in the city's East Falls neighborhood.

Officers responded to the scene on the 3200 block of Defense Terrace for a report of a man on the highway waving two guns around 12:47 p.m.

When officers arrived they witnessed the suspect running into the house, grabbing his waistband.

Police had said there was an adult female inside the home as well as a young girl between the ages of five and seven inside the home. Officials now say they were able to safely exit the home.

SWAT teams responded to the scene and the suspect later surrendered peacefully.

No injuries to officers or civilians have been reported.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP