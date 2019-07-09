Suspect sought after assault, attempted abduction in Center City

article

Police are investigating after they say an unknown male attempted to abduct a 24-year-old woman in Center City.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. on Sunday while the victim was walking her dog.

Officials say the suspect was driving a red sedan when he pulled over to the curb on the 200 block of South 13th Street. He then exited his vehicle and physically attacked the victim. The suspect allegedly punched the woman in the face and told her to get into his car. The victim screamed and ran away. The suspect fled in his vehicle, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as a 5-foot-9 black male with a thin build who is estimated to be in his late teens or early 20s. Police say he has short "frizzy" hair and was seen wearing light colored shorts with a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information about this crime or suspect is urged to contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3252.