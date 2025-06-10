3-year-old missing girl abducted at gunpoint in New Castle County: police

article

New Castle County police have issued an Amber Alert for a three-year-old girl who they say was abducted at gunpoint in Newark.

What we know:

According to police, officers responded to the 500 block of Gender Road for the report of a possible kidnapping.

Officials stated that a mom was talking to her daughter, identified as three-year-old Nola Dinkins, as the girl was outside of the mom's vehicle. While they were chatting, a man approached them at gunpoint and took the girl.

The unknown man was described as being approximately in his mid-40s, bald with peach fuzz.

The suspect was last seen wearing black hooded sweatshirt and gray basketball shorts and was armed with a handgun.

Police say the suspect entered an older model black or dark-colored Ford or Chevrolet SUV, which appeared to have rust or dirt on the exterior.

The vehicle used in the abduction was being driven by an unknown white female, police say.

Nola Dinkins is described as a Black female, approximately 3 feet tall, weighing 25 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black leggings, and white shoes, with her hair styled in a bun.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1 immediately.