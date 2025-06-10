Caught on camera: Victims speak out after rash of car thefts in South Jersey

The Brief Police are investigating a series of vehicle thefts in Mt. Laurel. More than half a dozen vehicles were stolen from the Larchmont area of town Tuesday morning. Doorbell video shows cars being stolen.



A string of car thefts has police in Mount Laurel looking for a number of suspects who got away with more than a half dozen vehicles overnight and one of the thefts was caught on camera.

Caught on camera:

When Mt. Laurel police officers asked Charese Percell if her doorbell camera captured her neighbor’s car theft across the street Tuesday morning she quickly realized she too was a victim.

Her video shows a thief getting into her 2020 Acura SUV, start it up and take off right out of her driveway about 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. She says her keys were in her house at the time.

"I don’t know how they did it. They did it so quick it almost looks like, oh my God, they live at my house," said Percell.

The backstory:

Her SUV is one of more than a half dozen vehicle thefts overnight around the Larchmont neighborhood of Mt. Laurel. In the video you can see one of the crooks getting into Paul Tessein's Mercedes-Benz. They didn’t steal the car but did get away with his registration, insurance card and a few bucks in cash.

"I’m going to try to get a security system on the house. I just moved in two months ago, and I was trying to do other work to the house, but it will obviously have to be a priority at this point," said Tessein.

Police say all of the thefts took place between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. along Banwell Lane, Charing Way, Everly Ct., Mayfair Lane, and Tallowood Lane. Those who live on those streets are wondering why their neighborhood was targeted.

What they're saying:

"Shocked probably the whole township. Probably Burlington County. Because it wasn’t just here, it was five to eight cars Moorestown, somewhere else in Mount Laurel it’s devastating it’s just not normal," said Denise Berg.

Percell says she spent most of the day cruising the area looking for her stolen SUV which she says has special meaning.

"I had Eagles stickers and decals on the back of my car, so if you see someone riding around with Eagles decals on Acura RBX please, please get my car back," added Percell.

What you can do:

Police continue to ask residents to lock their doors, park in well-lit areas and use a steering wheel lock if you can. If you have information or recognize anyone in the video you are asked to call Mt. Laurel Police 856-234-8300.