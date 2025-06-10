Community evening resource centers open for youth as school year ends

The Brief Philadelphia leaders are fighting to save our streets as youth violence becomes a top concern this summer. A roundtable discussion was held Tuesday night to discuss ways to keep young people safe.



Keeping kids safe as the school year comes to an end is top priority for city leaders. They gathered Tuesday evening to remind parents and children of CERC buildings, or community evening resource centers, where kids can safely gather.

What we know:

There are six CERC buildings around the city. The community evening resource centers are open from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week.

What they're saying:

10-year-old Paradise Stewart is enjoying cheer practice at Unique Dreams. It is a community evening resource center in Frankford.

"It is fun and you get to meet new people," she said. Her mother, Carolyn Steward, says both her daughters and son have used the center.

"Without this program I don't know where half of these kids would be at," she said.

Councilmember At-Large and Majority Leader Katherine Gilmore Richardson led a press conference Tuesday evening. She is reminding families about the six CERC buildings that are available around the city.

"You don't have to sit home and do nothing. Doing nothing is not an option," she said. The message comes ahead of this Friday, which is the last day of classes for the School District of Philadelphia.

"To our young people who are having challenges, we want you to know that we want to support you and we want to help you," said Councilmember Richardson. These centers provide a safe space with free activities, food and transportation for kids who need it.

"Hear me very clearly. We will not tolerate bad behavior this summer," she said.

Angenique Howard is the president and founder of the Unique Dreams program which she created in 2019 and brought to CERC.

"This is our VR, virtual reality room. Game room," said Howard who says they help 35 to 40 youth a night.

"You can come here to get a meal, you can come here for workshops, we can help you work through some issues, and you can come here for family services," said Howard.

Big picture view:

CERC buildings are open seven days a week from 7 p.m. until 2 a.m.

"Podcasting, video games, cosmetology classes, basketball, our Cameras with Cops program, which is awesome, drone programs and so many more activities," said Councilmember Howard.

Police in the 15th District say it is helping to make a difference.

"This place gives opportunities to young folks to get them off the streets and it's been a really positive impact for our district," said Captain Marques Newsome.

These resource centers are also used as a place to take kids found on the streets after the city curfew until parents are contacted. Kids 13 and under must be home by 9:30. The curfew is 10 p.m. for kids 14 to 17 years old.

What you can do:

For more information, visit the CERC website, here or the city's website for youth summer activities, here.