Police: Suspect sought after man is assaulted, knocked off bike in attempted robbery in Old City
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's health to identify a suspect accused of assaulting a man in an attempted robbery, according to police.
Authorities say the attempted robbery happened on November 8 at 10:52 p.m. on the 200 block of Market Street in the city's Old City section.
Police say a 35-year-old man was riding his bike when the suspect knocked him off and tried to take it.
During a struggle for the bike, the suspect punched the victim in the face and bystanders chased the suspect away, according to police.
The suspect fled the area without successfully taking anything from the victim, per police.
Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or the incident is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.