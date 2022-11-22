Video: Gunman opens fire on man standing outside of West Philadelphia market, police say

The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public's help to identify a gunman wanted in a West Philadelphia shooting caught on camera.

According to police, the shooting occurred on Monday morning at 8:42 a.m. on the 5500 block of Market Street.

Authorities say an armed suspect approached a man standing outside of a market and fired thirteen shots, striking the victim several times before fleeing east on Market Street.

Police released surveillance video, which appears to show the suspect walking with his hands in his pocket before pulling out a weapon.

The video also shows the suspect still firing at the victim as he crossed the street and ran.

Anyone with information is urged to submit an anonymous tip to police by calling 215-686-8477 or by submitting one online.