Police: Suspect sought in attempted robbery on subway train

Police are searching for a man who they say attempted to rob a subway rider earlier this month.

According to authorities, a 24-year-old man was riding on the Broad Street line near Broad Street and Girard Avenue when the unknown suspect sat next to him.

Police say the suspect removed an ear bud from the victim's ear and demanded his cell phone. The suspect reportedly ripped the phone from the victim's hand, but the victim was able to take it back.

The suspect retreated to the back of the train and exited at the next stop.

Police describe the suspect as 6 feet tall, approximately 225 pounds. He was reportedly wearing a green hat, dark colored hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and black sneakers. Officers say he was pushing a bicycle at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is encouraged to contact police at 215-686-8477.