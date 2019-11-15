Police: Suspect sought in Holmesburg gas station armed robbery

Authorities are searching for a man who they say robbed a Holmesburg gas station at gunpoint over the weekend.

Police say the man entered the Getty gas station on the 8700 block of Frankford Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

After asking the clerk if the store was hiring, the man allegedly pulled a handgun from his pocket and leapt over the counter. The suspect reportedly demanded cash from the register, stole several packs of cigarettes and swiped an employee's iPhone X.

Police say the suspect jumped over the counter and fled the store east on Magargee Street. He was last seen heading south on Gillespie Street.

Investigators urge anyone with information to call 215-686-8477 or submit a tip online here.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.