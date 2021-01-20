Police: Suspects fire at least 20 shots at man on porch in Germantown

Philadelphia police are investigating after two men fired multiple shots at a man on his porch in Germantown.

It happened on the 5000 block of Greene Street on Friday, Jan. 15 around 1:15 p.m.

The man was able to run inside the house as the suspects continued firing into the residence. Police say the suspects fired at least 20 shots.

The suspects are described as two Black males who were wearing dark clothing with hooded sweatshirts and masks.

If you have any information, please contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354.

