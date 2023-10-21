Police: 'Targeted incident' in King of Prussia Mall parking garage leads to gunfire

article

Authorities say an exchange of gunfire in a King of Prussia Mall parking garage was the result of a ‘targeted incident’ that occurred during a shoe sale.

Officers from the Upper Merion Police Department were called to the Blue Parking Garage near Macy's around 8 p.m. Friday for reports of multiple gunshots.

Investigators say responding officers found no active shooting scene and did not locate any victims upon their arrival.

A short time later, investigators say police received a call from a man at a nearby gas station who reported suffering injuries to his hand during an incident during a shoe sale at the Blue Parking Garage.

The victim, according to police, had a gun pointed to the back of his head during the exchange and began to struggle with the armed suspect. Authorities say the victim, who is licensed to carry, and at least one of a possible four suspects fired their weapons during the fight before fleeing the garage.

Investigators later discovered that the victim and the suspects know each other, calling the shooting a "targeted incident."

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Upper Merion Police Department.